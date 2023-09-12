Prepare your deer hunt property ahead of fall season

Now’s the time to get your property ready for the fall deer hunt. While many people focus on simply observing gun safety on the hunt, state deer program specialist Jeff Pritzl says that’s not how most people are injured.

“The biggest risk is self injury due to falling out of a tree stand that breaks or some other piece of equipment that breaks or doesn’t perform properly,” said Pritzl.

Make sure you do a daytime run-through of all the equipment you’re going to use, because you’ll likely be coming back in the dark when it’s time to hunt.