Wisconsin Democrats launch effort to support Protasiewicz amid recall talk

With Republicans at the Capitol threatening to impeach state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, Democrats are getting out to support her. “Volunteers with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will be knocking on doors in Republican state legislative districts, to make sure that voters from this spring know what Republicans are publicly threatening to do, state party chair Ben Wikler said during a Tuesday press conference at the Capitol.

The party is spending four million dollars on the effort. Republican legislative leaders are demanding the liberal justice recuse herself from a case challenging Republican drawn legislative maps. In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the effort is “further indication of coordination” between Democrats and Protesiewicz.