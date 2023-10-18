American Family Field funding bill passes Assembly

A $545 million dollar package to fund improvements at American Family Field passed the Wisconsin State Assembly on Tuesday. It raises taxes on players and staff who pass through AmFam Field, and requires Milwaukee city and county to pay more to upkeep the park.

Representative Lori Palmeri (D-Oshkosh) said the taxpayer support for the Brewers comes amid layoffs for UW-Oshkosh. “How do I tell 300 people that the funds necessary are there to help a business worth $1.6 billion with a principal owner worth 700 million.”

But Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said it’s a good deal for the state. “The deal we have before us has no new taxes in it whatsoever,” Vos said. “It actually has a tax reduction for every community in the state that has a sales tax.”

Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said Democrats are split, but not because they don’t want the Brewers to stay in Wisconsin. “This is a big investment,” Neubauer said. “And there are many other critically important priorities that should receive more attention from this body and necessitate urgent action on behalf of the people of Wisconsin.”

The revised bill would also require extra buy-in funding from Milwaukee City and County. It now heads to the State Senate. Governor Tony Evers said Tuesday that a deal needs to be made.