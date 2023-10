More trucks in Wisconsin may be ‘going green’. You already see them on snowplows. Now a bill from Representative Calvin Callahan (R – Tomahawk) would allow green warning lights on utility, telecom, and cooperative vehicles.

“The lights can only be used when restoring utility services or repairing damaged infrastructure, meaning that it is reserved for more dangerous situations,” said Callahan.

The bill had a public hearing Tuesday in the Assembly Transportation Committee.