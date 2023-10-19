Evers names four new appointees to Natural Resources Board

Governor Tony Evers has named four new appointees to the state Natural Resources Board. The Democratic governor moved quickly on Tuesday, after Republicans in the state Senate rejected four of his appointees to the panel which sets policy for the state Department of Natural Resources.

The rejections could throw the board into disarray at a time when it must consider a wolf management plan and address PFAS chemicals in the water supply. Green Bay Senator Rob Cowles was the only Republican who voted with Democrats in favor of the Evers appointees.

Evers new appointees are former DNR deputy secretary Todd Ambs, retired DNR employee Robin Schmidt, former state Senator Patty Schactner, and current Menominee Tribal land management director Douglas Cox.

