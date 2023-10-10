House Speaker vote could come this week

In Washington, Republicans in the U.S. House hope to have a new speaker by the end of this week, after last week’s ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

Wisconsin 7th District Republican, Tom Tiffany, says he’s supporting Jim Jordan of Ohio for the position

“I think we will coalesce because I think as a conference, we understand it was not a good look last week,” Tiffany said on WISN’s UpFront. “We have to show that we can work for the American people.”

Wisconsin 2nd District congressman, Mark Pocan, said Democrats expectations are low.

“We kind of have come around to accept that this is a caucus run by the extremist elements. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a spokesperson by intent, and as long as that continues, it really doesn’t matter what person you put there. They’re going to continue to be ineffective in governing,” Pocan told UpFront.

Right wingers led by Florida Republican Matt Gaetz forced the removal of McCarthy as Speaker last week. Jim Jordan, along with Steve Scalise of Louisiana, are the only announced candidates.

The House cannot act on legislation until a new speaker is elected.

McCarthy said Monday he’s willing to resume serving as speaker if enough of the Republicans who voted to remove him last week are open to reinstatement.