Johnson and Fitzgerald support Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Two Wisconsin Republicans support congressman Jim Jordan for House Speaker. Both U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and 5th District Congressman Scott Fitzgerald released statements supporting the Ohio Republican for the job.

I can’t think of a better person for Speaker. Chairman Jordan is a person with both high intelligence and integrity. We are fortunate he is willing to serve America in this often thankless capacity. I hope his Republican House colleagues agree by fully supporting him. https://t.co/2FKaDBWgGm — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 5, 2023

Jordan said Thursday that he has spoken about his bid to be the next speaker with Donald Trump, and that he would not support ousting Florida’s Matt Gaetz from the Republican caucus.

I’ve worked very closely with Chairman @Jim_Jordan on the Judiciary Committee since coming to Congress. I am convinced he’ll be a Speaker who will always go to bat for the American people, and I am proud to stand with him. He has my complete support to become the next Speaker. pic.twitter.com/ASTysZUd35 — Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (@RepFitzgerald) October 5, 2023

Jordan has also led the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.