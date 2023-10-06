Wisconsin Radio Network

Johnson and Fitzgerald support Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Two Wisconsin Republicans support congressman Jim Jordan for House Speaker. Both U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and 5th District Congressman Scott Fitzgerald released statements supporting the Ohio Republican for the job.

Jordan said Thursday that he has spoken about his bid to be the next speaker with Donald Trump, and that he would not support ousting Florida’s Matt Gaetz from the Republican caucus.

Jordan has also led the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.