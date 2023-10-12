Politico report: Van Orden curses during White House briefing

A Wisconsin congressman is again being accused of inappropriate behavior. Politico reports that during a Wednesday White House briefing on the Israel/Hamas war, 3rd District Republican Derrick Van Orden cursed directly at the briefers, prompting loud boos in the room.

Representative Dean Phillips shouted “shame on you” — and Van Orden reportedly dropped an f-bomb on the Minnesota Democrat, who is Jewish. In a statement, Van Orden did not address the allegations, but did accuse the Biden administration of minimizing Iran’s role in the Hamas attack.

“For five days, we have listened to the Biden administration minimize the role Iran played in the terrorist attack on Israel, they have dismissed the threat of Hezbollah joining Hamas in this war, and they refuse to acknowledge the role our government’s $6B deal last month had in financing it all. Democrats are free to continue making excuses for Joe Biden as they’ve done for the last three years, but I won’t join them in defending their weak foreign policy stances.” — Congressman Derrick Van Orden

Earlier this year, Senate leaders condemned Van Orden after he reportedly used profanity towards a group of Senate pages in the U.S. Capitol rotunda.