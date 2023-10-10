Protasiewicz impeachment appears unlikely

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos apparently isn’t ready to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz. The Assembly leader has previously called for the liberal state Supreme Court Justice to recuse herself from a lawsuit challenging state legislative districts, and had even formed a panel of three former justices to explore the possibility of impeaching Protasiewicz.

Protasiewicz said Friday she would not recuse from the suit.

In a statement released Monday, Vos reiterated his contention that she should have done so, said a U.S. Supreme Court precedent compels her recusal, and that the U.S. Supreme Court will have the last word.

In addition, former Justice David Prosser is advising against an attempt to impeach Protasiewicz. According to the Associated Press, Prosser sent Vos an email on Friday. He wrote “Impeachment is so serious, severe, and rare that it should not be considered unless the subject has committed a crime or has committed indisputable ‘corrupt conduct’ while ‘in office.’”

Prosser turned over the email to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight as part of an open records request.