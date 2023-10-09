Protasiewicz won’t recuse as SCOWIS to hear redistricting challenge

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a challenge to legislative district maps. And the court’s newest member, liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz will not recuse herself from lawsuits challenging the maps.

That’s something Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has demanded. Protasiewicz accepted 10 million dollars from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and during her campaign referred to the Republican drawn maps as “unfair” and “rigged.”

Protesiewicz joined the court’s 4 member liberal majority late Friday in announcing the decision to hear one of two redistricting suits, a move condemned by the court’s three conservatives.