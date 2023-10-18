Report finds sexual misconduct allegations against former state Senate Chief Clerk to be credible

A former state Senate official was accused of engaging in nonconsensual sexual contact at a national conference, according to a report obtained by WisPolitics.

The investigative report details allegations against Michael Queensland, who was barred from the Capitol and resigned as Senate Chief Clerk last month. An investigator hired by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu found sufficient evidence to conclude Queensland engaged in the misconduct with a woman identified in the report as Jane Doe. The investigator concluded Queensland’s insistence the encounter was consensual wasn’t credible. Queensland has denied the allegations.

Richard Champagne has been acting Chief Senate Chief Clerk since Queensland’s resignation. The chief clerk is a nonpartisan office which oversees Senate administration and record-keeping and serves as the chamber’s parliamentarian and chief operating officer. Queensland had held the post since being elected by the Senate in January 2021.