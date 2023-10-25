Republican bill would prohibit race-based college admissions

Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a bill from Republican state lawmakers would prohibit race-based college admissions.

The legislation (AB-554) from Representative Nik Rettinger (R-Mukwonago) and Senator Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay) would require existing grant programs provide financial support to disadvantaged students instead of minority students, and eliminate requirements in state law that aim to boost minority representation.

This comes amid calls by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for the Universities of Wisconsin to eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion positions. The Republican lawmakers cited the Supreme Court ruling which found colleges and universities cannot consider race as a factor in admissions .