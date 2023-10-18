Republican state senators reject several Evers’ appointees

Republicans in the Wisconsin State Senate on Tuesday rejected several of Governor Tony Evers’ appointees to state posts. One of the appointees turned down was former state senator Joseph Czarnezki, who was nominated for a position on the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said in a statement that Czarnezki was denied after he joined other Democrats on the commission in abstaining during a vote to nominate Meagan Wolfe for a second term as WEC administrator.

The Senate also voted down four of the Democratic governor’s appointees to the state’s Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources.