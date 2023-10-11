UW System rebranding as Universities of Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin system will now be known as the Universities of Wisconsin. In announcing the news on Tuesday, UW System President Jay Rothman said he wants people to think differently about higher education in Wisconsin.

“The idea is to shift the focus from a system to the universities that provide opportunities for students and families across Wisconsin.” Rothman announced the new name and identity at UW-Eau Claire, accompanied by Chancellor Jim Schmidt.

Rothman hopes the change will highlight what each campus provides the state. “We think our new name, our new identity best reflects the collective role our 13 public universities play in the economic and social fabric of Wisconsin. 13 universities with one mission.”

While UW-System will remain the legal name, everything else will be shifting to the new branding. The move has the backing of former Governor Tommy Thompson, who served as interim System president prior to Rothman’s appointment.

“I have often said the Universities of Wisconsin are one of the state’s greatest assets, aside from its people,” Thompson said. “I have always been – and always will be – a champion of our universities.”