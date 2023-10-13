Vos says impeaching Justice Protasiewicz is not off the table

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says impeaching Wisconsin’s newest Supreme Court Justice is “absolutely not” off the table if she rules on legislative maps. Vos said Justice Janet Protasiewicz needs to recuse herself from lawsuits challenging those maps.

“I’m not a lawyer, but the most important thing in our legal system is the ability to have stare decisis where when a court makes a decision, every time a new person enters the court, you don’t upset everything just because you have new people on the court,” Vos said at the Capitol on Thursday.

Vos is “absolutely not” ruling out impeachment after two former state Supreme Court justices advised him against the unprecedent step of removing liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

.@repvos wants to see how the SCOWIS rules on case challenging the state’s legislative maps first https://t.co/QAZEDKwDUq pic.twitter.com/N7k1OecY32 — Emilee Fannon (@Emilee_Fannon) October 12, 2023

Vos has argued that Protasiewicz can’t fairly rule on the cases because she campaigned against them in her run for the Supreme Court.

Former State Supreme Court Justices David Prosser and Jon Wilcox have counseled Vos against impeachment – but Vos said that could still happen. “I have listened to the folks that have reached out to me and that I have sought their advice. And what they have said, if you listen to the words that they talked about, especially in David Prosser’s memo that he released, we want to focus on what is occurring in office.”