Wisconsin part of 42 state lawsuit against social media behemoth Meta

A bipartisan group of 42 attorneys general is suing Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.

“What we’ve alleged in the complaint is that social media use is having harmful impacts on kids mental health and well being, that it’s been linked to harms to kids. And that Meta has misrepresented the impacts that social media is having on kids,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

The states are seeking an end to what they see as Meta’s harmful practices, as well as yet to be specified financial penalties and restitution. Meta is now facing multiple lawsuits on this issue.

“We’ve alleged that there are violations of our state consumer protection laws as well as federal laws. And so the many states that are involved in these actions are working collaboratively to seek a meaningful remedy that ultimately will keep our kids safer from the impacts of social media use,” said Kaul.

The suit is the latest filed against Meta on this front.