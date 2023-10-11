Wisconsin public school student test scores highest since pandemic

Students have reached their highest performance at Wisconsin public schools since the pandemic.

New data released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows that standardized testing results for the last full school year had proficiency rates for public school students at 38.9% in English and language arts, and 37.4% in math.

“I want to say that I am proud of our students’ work, and grateful to our DPI and school and district staff doing such a good job of increasing the participation rates in our assessments,” State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said. “I am also tired of politicians claiming that our children aren’t learning because they aren’t reaching a proficiency score. Instead of using test scores as a cudgel, we should all take the time to learn what a high bar proficiency on this test represents, because the truth is that our proficiency cut scores are very high in comparison to every other state in the country.”

The numbers show an overall improvement compared to past years, though the rates have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels.