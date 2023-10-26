Wisconsin Republicans support new Speaker Mike Johnson

Wisconsin’s Republicans in Congress support the new House Speaker.

Louisiana’s Mike Johnson opposed certifying the 2000 presidential election and is a close ally of former president Donald Trump. Johnson is a constitutional lawyer and a Christian who opposes abortion. He voted against an aid package for Ukraine earlier this year.

Wisconsin congressman Tom Tiffany called Johnson “the conservative fighter the American people need to change Washington’s status quo.” Congressman Scott Fitzgerald called Johnson “an honest Member of Congress who not only has strong conservative values but lives those values out through his work.”

All six Wisconsin Republicans voted for Johnson on Wednesday except Derrick Van Orden, who is on a fact finding trip to Israel.