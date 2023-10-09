Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin's congressional delegation united behind Israel

There was bipartisan support over the weekend for Israel from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation. House Democrats Gwenn Moore and Mark Pocan issued statements condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas. Pocan asked for humane restraint towards non-combatants and Moore called for the U.S. to engage to break this cycle of destruction and death.

 

Republican Derrick Van called the Biden administration “criminally incompetent.” Republican Senator Ron Johnson called on the Biden Administration to (quote) “ stop handing over billions to Hamas’s patron, Iran.”

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin called the attacks appalling and said she stands with the Israeli people.