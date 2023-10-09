Wisconsin’s congressional delegation united behind Israel

There was bipartisan support over the weekend for Israel from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation. House Democrats Gwenn Moore and Mark Pocan issued statements condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas. Pocan asked for humane restraint towards non-combatants and Moore called for the U.S. to engage to break this cycle of destruction and death.

I condemn the heinous attacks by Hamas on Israel. Any hostages should be released immediately & the violence must end. Violence against the people of Israel only makes the situation worse & hope for understanding that not everyone in Gaza is Hamas. pic.twitter.com/KF8jTZq4kk — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) October 7, 2023

I strongly condemn the violent acts of terrorism committed against the people of Israel by Hamas. My prayers are with those innocent civilians killed or who remain under threat on this dark day. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) October 7, 2023

All Americans condemn these savage acts of Islamic terrorism and stand with our allies in Israel. https://t.co/qBSitvJyf2 — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) October 7, 2023

I stand with our ally Israel in their fight against Hamas terrorists. Israel has the right to defend its borders. — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) October 7, 2023

I strongly condemn Hamas for their unprovoked terrorist attacks against Israel. Israel has a strong ally in the U.S., and we unequivocally stand behind them as the country seeks to defend itself from this senseless terrorism. — Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (@RepFitzgerald) October 7, 2023

Republican Derrick Van called the Biden administration “criminally incompetent.” Republican Senator Ron Johnson called on the Biden Administration to (quote) “ stop handing over billions to Hamas’s patron, Iran.”

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin called the attacks appalling and said she stands with the Israeli people.

The Hamas terrorist attacks on the Israeli people are appalling. My heart is with those killed, the injured, and the families grieving, and we must stand together against this horrific violence. I stand with the Israeli people. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) October 7, 2023