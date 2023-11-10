Assembly approves Monday absentee ballot count bill

Counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin elections would be more efficient, under a bill passed by the state Assembly.

The bipartisan measure would allow counting of absentee ballots to begin the Monday before Election Day. In the past that’s held up results in the state’s largest city.

Milwaukee elections officials have said they’ll be able to complete the absentee count on Monday. Governor Tony Evers has indicated he’ll sign what was one of numerous election related bills passed in the Assembly on Thursday.