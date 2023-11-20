Wisconsin Radio Network

Democrats ‘Climate Forward’ plan unlikely to advance in Wisconsin Legislature

Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature have an ambitious plan to address climate change – but its unlikely to advance in the Republican dominated Wisconsin Legislature. 

“To be honest the effects of our changing climate do strike me with fear,” said Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) during a press conference to introduce the 20 bill “Climate Forward” package. “We have a crisis on our hands and we are ill prepared to address it. But we also have an opportunity to make life better for each other and the people who come after us by taking on this issue.”

The bills being proposed align with the climate goals of the Evers administration. “Many of these items were included in their last budget, unfortunately removed by Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee,” Neubauer said.

The political climate is likely not right for any of the bills to get Republican support when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January. 

 

 

 

 