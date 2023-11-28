Evers alternate email address raises eyebrows

A Capitol controversy over an email account. Governor Tony Evers has been using an alternate state email account under the name of late Milwaukee Braves Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn.

Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback on Monday said use of alias email addresses is common as a security measure, and that numerous media outlets were aware of the Spahn address. In addition, former Evers chief of staff Melissa Baldauff posted on X that every governor since Tommy Thompson has used an email alias.

Conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now first reported the alternate email over the weekend.