Evers directs $36 million in ARPA funds to projects axed by Republican lawmakers

Governor Tony Evers has announced he’s investing $36 million in building projects around Wisconsin. The projects were excluded from the 2023-25 Capital Budget by Republican legislators. Evers said Thursday the projects will support over 400 jobs and nearly $68 million in economic activity, with funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

About $15 million will go toward the Janesville Sports and Convention Center. The governor said that will generate an estimated $13 million in community economic impact and provide a regional venue. The other projects are located in Milwaukee Green Bay and Door County