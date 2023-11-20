Evers vetoes Republican tax cut & child care tax credit bill

An expected veto from Governor Tony Evers. The Democratic governor has made it clear he intended to reject a plan from Republican legislators that would have reduced state income taxes by $2 billion while expanding a tax credit for parents to cover child care costs.

In rejecting the measure on Monday, Evers called it “completely unserious” and said it didn’t “meaningfully and sensibly” deal with workforce issues. The bill was an amended version of Evers’ plan to provide $1 billion for child care and workforce development in a special legislative session he called in August.