Flags at half-staff Tuesday to honor Waukesha Christmas Parade victims

Flags will be at half-staff in Wisconsin on Tuesday. In remembrance of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Governor Tony Evers has ordered the lowering of U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to half-staff.

The gesture honors the six lives lost: Tamara Durand, Wilhelm Hospel, Jane Kulich, Leanna Owen, Virginia Sorenson and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. The executive order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset.

Darrell Brooks is serving 6 consecutive life sentences plus more than 700 additional years in state prison for the parade attack.