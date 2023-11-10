Veterans for Peace has ambitious goals

Saturday is Veterans Day, and one veterans group hopes to bring an end to war. Air Force Veteran Brad Geyer with the Madison Chapter of Veterans for Peace on the costs of war. “How people are harmed. Physically, how they’re harmed mentally. PTSD, trauma.”

Army veteran Darrell Sherman explained the group’s goals. “We would like to eliminate nuclear weapons and the arms race. Get justice for veterans and for people who are the victims of the war, and to mainly to abolish war as an instrument of national policy.”

Veterans for Peace also has chapters in Milwaukee and Sheboygan.