Adopt, don’t shop, for pets this holiday season

If you’re thinking about gifting a pet for this holiday season, be sure to adopt, rather than buy a pet.

Lisa Bernard with the Dane County Humane Society says shelters across Wisconsin are full of pets who want to have a home for the holidays too.

“We would love to help them find families, we are hopeful that adopters will come in and meet them and find that they are the one because they’re amazing and bring them home for the holidays.”

Bernard says one great way to gift that pet is to wrap up an adoption certificate along with some pet toys, and place that under the tree, rather than surprising your family with a pet. That way everyone gets to come enjoy meeting and adopting their new friend.

“Because there’s such an amazing feeling when you meet The One. For some people, it brings tears to their eyes”

Bernard says adoption also helps you make sure your furry new friend is ready for their forever home, and is coming home happy and healthy.