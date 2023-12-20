Biden in Milwaukee to promote investments in Black-owned businesses

President Joe Biden is in Milwaukee on Wednesday, where White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said he’ll focus on investments in small businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses.

“Black business ownership is growing at a faster pace in 30 years, the share of black households owning a business has doubled between 2019 and 2022,” Jean-Pierre said. “And Black wealth is up a record 60% since before the pandemic. So he’s gonna come into Milwaukee, he’s going to talk about new investments.”

Biden will be joined by the founder and owner of Hero Plumbing, a Black-owned small business that is removing lead pipes in Milwaukee with funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law.