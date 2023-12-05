Bipartisan bill would assist “DACA kids” in Wisconsin

At the Capitol, proposed bipartisan legislation would assist “DACA kids” – and boost the state’s workforce.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is a limited pool of people brought into the US as young children by their parents. The bills’ author, Representative John Macco (R-Ledgeview) held a Capitol press conference on Monday. “How much control did you have over your life and where you lived at the age of seven? We’ve long held in this country that we do not hold children responsible for the crimes of their parents and DACA kids are not guilty of a crime.”

The measures would give them access to in-state college tuition benefits, professional licenses, and a new tax credit.

Macco said his goal is “to make Wisconsin a DACA magnet.” Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) is a co-sponsor. She said the measures will allow people to work in professional licensing fields in Wisconsin and increase the possibilities of people being able to fill worker shortages. The lawmakers expressed confidence the bills will pass and get signed by Governor Tony Evers.