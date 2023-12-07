Fake Trump electors settle lawsuit

A settlement in a lawsuit stemming from Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. Ten fake electors for former President Donald Trump have settled a civil suit. They’ve admitted that filing false paperwork claiming Trump won Wisconsin was part of an effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory here.

Attorneys who pursued the case announced Wednesday that the group have acknowledged Biden’s win and withdrawn the false paperwork, according to the Washington Post.

Those agreeing to the settlement include former Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt and Robert Spindell, a Republican activist who serves on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the agency which administers elections in the state.

The suit was brought by three Democratic voters, including two who served as electors for President Joe Biden.