Governor Evers signs $500 million AmFam Field funding package

A bipartisan multimillion dollar deal to pay for renovations at American Family Field was signed by Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday.

Evers said the Brewers have been an essential part of Milwaukee and Wisconsin’s cultural heritage.

“The countless and in my opinion priceless Brewers bobbleheads that I’ve added to my collection over the years, the Brewers have been a huge part of my life and I think countless Wisconsinites can agree.”

The 500 million dollar deal will go towards upkeep and maintenance of AmFam Field and will keep the Brewers in Wisconsin until 2050. The package passed the Legislature last month, after several months spent figuring out the price to taxpayers.