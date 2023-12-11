Regents reject Republican offer to release raises & fund projects in exchange for dialing back DEI

Universities of Wisconsin Regents have rejected a deal with Republican leaders in the legislature. Saturday’s narrow 9-8 vote came just a day after the compromise was announced by System President Jay Rothman.

The deal would have provided $800 million in funding from the Legislature for systemwide employee pay raises, a new engineering hall for UW-Madison and other projects. In return, the UW would have paused diversity, equity and inclusion and administrative hires for three years, and restructured about 45 DEI positions.

Regents who voted no were vocal about that. Angela Adams called it “shortsighted” and “indecent.” Edmund Manydeeds said the DEI changes would cause some students to “lose hope.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the deal represents the legislature’s “last, best offer.”