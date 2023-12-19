UW-Madison announces free educations for Wisconsin tribal members

A UW-Madison education will be free to any enrolled member of Wisconsin’s 11 tribal nations starting next fall. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said Monday that the offer includes tuition and all other costs.

“It’s crucial that we are covering the full cost of attendance, it means that students will have access and can take advantage of the full range of opportunities offered by UW Madison.”

Great Lakes Intertribal Council chairwoman Shannon Holsey said it’s vital that the UW provides more to tribal students than just land declarations. “The tribal nations of Wisconsin dating from the 1700s and into the 21st century have always believed that education to be the equalizer, and possibly the very reason we have survived for centuries.”

Mnookin said this is not a needs-based program. “While we recognize that many of these students may have substantial financial need. It is not dependent upon that.” She hopes that all students eligible apply by the fall deadline next February. The program will be paid for through philanthropy and other resources, according to Mnookin. There are about 650 mostly undergraduate students at UW-Madison who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native.

Mnookin also announced that UW-Madison is launching a five-year pilot program to cover in-state tuition and fees for students pursuing a law or medical degree who are from Wisconsin tribes.