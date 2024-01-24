Evers declares Year of the Worker in State of the State address

Governor Tony Evers highlighted Wisconsin’s workforce challenges in his State of the State address on Tuesday. Evers called it the most significant challenge facing the state.

“I will never expect Republicans and Democrats in this building to agree with each other – or me for that matter – on the merits of every policy 100% of the time. That’s what democracy is about. But there’s no excuse for not being willing to work together on what everybody agrees is the most pressing issue facing our state.”

The Democratic governor called for investments in childcare and education, along with expanded paid family leave in order to attract and keep workers. Evers also declared 2024 as the Year of the Worker in Wisconsin,

Republicans remain focused on tax breaks. State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said the state surplus should go back to taxpayers. “That surplus should not be spent to further grow the size of government as the governor suggests, or create new entitlement programs or even sit in a bank account in Madison earning interest. The surplus should be returned to the taxpayers who have given the state government more of their money than is necessary.”

Hours before the governor’s remarks, Republican lawmakers introduced a package of tax cuts.