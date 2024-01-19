Wisconsin Assembly passes parents bill of rights legislation

Republicans in the Wisconsin state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill of rights for parents of K-12 students. If the measure passes in the Senate, it faces a certain veto from Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Cottage Grove Democrat, Representative Melissa Ratcliff opposed the measure. “Coming up in just a couple of weeks we will again celebrate Groundhog Day. I must say that with this bill, it feels as if Groundhog Day is here early, because here we are yet again debating a bill that targets our trans and non-binary youth that will make them less safe, less healthy, and more vulnerable.”

Oconomowoc Republican, Representative Barbara Dittrich spoke in favor of the bill. “God gave that child to you, not to the school, not to the government. God gave that child to you. And I think that’s kind of what we’re missing in this message right. Right now we are seeing an undermining of parental authority where schools are working against parents.”

Debate grew heated at times prior to Thursday’s vote passing the bill along partisan lines. Baraboo Democrat, Representative Dave Considine cited his decades experience as teacher. “Parents don’t always know best,” Considine said. “Let’s be honest.”

Considine’s comment didn’t set well with Fall Creek Republican, Representative Karen Hurd. “I’m the parent of five children and I know best,” Hurd said. “To say that I don’t know best is offensive and it is a lie from the pit of hell.”

The bill (AB 510) prohibits school staff from addressing students by their chosen pronouns or names without parental consent. It would also guarantee parents the right to review instructional materials, have their student opt out of lessons if they disagree with what is being taught, and require schools to provide timely notice to parents when “controversial” subjects are to be taught or discussed.