Wisconsinites invited to nominate “invader crusaders”

There’ s an opportunity to recognize “invader crusaders” in Wisconsin. “There are a lot of individuals and organizations out there throughout the state, on the land and water, doing a whole bunch of really good work, trying to get rid of invasive species,” explained Tara Bergeson, Invasive Species Team Leader with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Each year the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council, an advisory group to the DNR, solicits nominations for the Invader Crusader Awards. “The Invader Crusader awards are organized by the Wisconsin invasive species Council, which is an advisory group to the Wisconsin DNR. So every year they solicit nominations for these awards which are given to individuals and organizations that really make some significant contributions to preventing, controlling, trying to eradicate some of the invasive species in Wisconsin.”

You can nominate an invader crusader by going to the Invasive Species Council page on the DNR website. Nominations are due by February 18.