Madison native Joe Gothard to lead MMSD

The leader of Minnesota’s second largest school district has been tapped to lead schools in his hometown of Madison. St. Paul Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard has been named the new Superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, beating out two other applicants for the job. The district made the announcement on Monday.

Gothard is a Madison native, graduate of Edgewood College in Madison and former MMSD employee, having served as a middle and high school principal and assistant superintendent before taking the St. Paul job in 2017.

Gothard, recently named National Superintendent Of The Year, will now lead Wisconsin’s second largest public school district, serving 26,000 K-12 students at 52 schools.