State Supreme Court accepts Evers lawsuit against Republican leaders

The Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts a lawsuit filed by Governor Tony Evers against Republican lawmakers. An order granting Evers’ request that the court take up the lawsuit was issued by the court’s liberal justices in a 4-3 decision Friday afternoon.

Evers filed the suit in October against Republican leaders, after committee chairs blocked pay raises for UW System employees and funding for conservation projects. The money for both was already contained in the state budget, and Evers argued the action amounted to a “legislative veto,” and a violation of the separation of powers.

The pay raises were held over Republican objections to diversity, equity and inclusion positions on UW campuses. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and UW System President Jay Rothman eventually reached a compromise, and on Friday Evers signed two bills releasing the 4 percent raises for some 34,000 employees.