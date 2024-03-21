Wisconsin News Summary 3-21-24

Evers signs EV charging station bills (MADISON)

Electric vehicle drivers in Wisconsin may soon have more places to recharge. Two bills signed by Governor Tony Evers allow the state to access $78 million in federal money. Chelsea Chandler with Clean Wisconsin notes they received bipartisan support from lawmakers. But not everyone is plugging EVs. Assembly Speaker Robin calls the federal program a big boondoggle. Work on 64 charging stations could begin this fall, according to the Wisconsin DOT.

BadgerCare Plus members can get over the counter contraception (MADISON)

Wisconsin BadgerCare Plus members can now pick up a daily over-the-counter oral contraception medication at no out-of-pocket cost. Governor Tony Evers had signaled the move in his State of the State address and this week confirmed that. BadgerCare Plus members, who are low-income residents who don’t qualify for Medicaid, can pick up Opill at no cost and without the need to schedule an appointment to get a prescription. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opill last summer for use without a prescription. To obtain it, BadgerCare Plus members will have to go to a Medicaid-enrolled pharmacy.

Baldwin signs letter calling for two-state solution to end Israel-Hamas war (WASHINGTON)

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has signed a letter calling for a two state solution to end the Israel-Hamas war. The Madison Democrat – who is up for reelection in November – was among 19 Democratic senators sending the letter to President Joe Biden calling for a two state solution amid the ongoing war. The letter led by Senator Tom Carper of Delaware proposes the establishment of a “non militarized Palestinian state” led by a reformed Palestinian Authority. Wisconsin Republicans criticized Baldwin for signing on to the letter. A state Party spokesperson said she wants to reward Hamas for its October 7 attacks, with a Palestinian state.

Zapata guilty in fake military absentee ballot case (MILWAUKEE)

A guilty verdict in the fake absentee ballot case against a former elections official. A Milwaukee County jury deliberated about five hours on Wednesday before delivering a verdict against 47-year-old Kimberly Zapata. The former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director was found guilty on a felony charge of misconduct in public office and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot. Zapata was charged in November 2022, after creating fake names to order three military absentee ballots ahead of the midterm elections, and having them sent to a state Representative Janelle Brandtjen. Zapata is scheduled for sentencing May 2.

Four suspects in custody in death of man who was beaten (STEVENS POINT)

All four men wanted for questioning in the beating of a Stevens Point man who later died are now accounted for. As of Wednesday afternoon Arlin Sangster, Daemon Kitzrow, Christian Emerson, and Brandon Boehm have either turned themselves in or been taken into custody. The four are accused of beating 61-year-old Donald Mitchell last Friday night in a Stevens Point parking lot. Mitchell was rushed to a local hospital and airlifted to Wausau, where he died from his injuries on Saturday. It doesn’t appear the group knew Mitchell before Friday’s incident, and officers have remained tight-lipped about a possible motive. So far only Emerson has made a court appearance, he’s facing a possible charge for battery and is free on a 50-thousand-dollar bond.

Waukesha woman get 10 years for fatal drunk driving crash (MILWAUKEE)

A ten year prison term for a Waukesha woman whose drunk driving crash killed her passenger. A Milwaukee County Court judge on Wednesday sentenced 27-year-old Shautonae Walton for the December 2022 crash that killed her cousin, Deeana Edwards. Walton admitted to being drunk when her speeding vehicle slammed into a tree. She pleaded guilty in October to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operating without a license. State records show Walton has never held a valid drivers license in Wisconsin.

Eau Claire man accused of shooting crossbow at neighbors (EAU CLAIRE)

An Eau Claire man is accused of shooting a crossbow towards a neighbor. 35-year-old Robert Willi is charged with recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred last Sunday. WEAU reports Eau Claire police responded to a report that a man had shot a crossbow near a neighbor. No one was injured and Willi eventually surrendered to police who found two crossbows in his home. A court hearing is scheduled for next week.

Skeletal body found on Menominee Reservation identified (SHAWANO)

Menominee Tribal police have identified a skeletal body found last year. Police say the body of 31-year-old Dean Ford was found by a hunter in October of 2023. Police are not sure how long Ford’s body was in the woods or how long he had been missing. Ford is a descendant of a tribal member, and had been living on the Reservation and in Shawano before he disappeared. His death is being treated as a homicide.