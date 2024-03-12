Wisconsin News Briefs 3-12-23

UW Milwaukee branch campus will close (WAUKESHA)

Another UW System branch campus will close. Monday’s announcement that UW-Milwaukee will close its Waukesha campus at the end of the spring 2025 semester follows the closure of UWM’s West Bend campus, UW Platteville’s Richland Center campus, and the Fond du Lac campus of UW Oshkosh. The closures are a symptom of the financial challenges facing the Universities of Wisconsin. Since the 2018 merger of the 13 branch campuses with four year schools, only UW Green Bay at Manitowoc has seen enrollment grow. Enrollment at the Waukesha campus was down to 672 this spring. The closure will affect some 100 employees. Nearby Waukesha County Technical College began offering Associate degrees last year.

WEC will met to rule on Vos recall petition (MADISON)

Organizers of an effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Monday submitted some 10,00 signatures to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The six member Commission is set to meet today. If it finds an adequate number of signatures have been collected, a recall election will be scheduled on the Tuesday of the sixth week after that ruling. Vos has 10 days to challenge that. Recall organizers have yet to name a candidate. In a statement, Vos claimed they are working with Democrats to unseat him. The recall group is upset with the Republican leader because he rejected calls to decertify the results of the 2020 election, or to impeach Meagan Wolfe, the state’s elections administrator.

Senate to reject Evers’ picks for Judicial Commission (MADISON)

Today the state Senate could reject four of Governor Tony Evers five picks for the Wisconsin Judicial Commission That action by the full Senate will likely be a first in the commission’s nearly 50-year history. A Senate committee voted 5-2 in August against confirming commissioners Yulonda Anderson, Jane Foley, Janet Jenkins and Judy Ziewacz. The nominations of all four are on the calendar for today, along with the appointment of Mary Beth Keppel, whose appointment was approved by the committee 5-2. During a public hearing in August, Republican senators grilled Jenkins, Keppel and Ziewacz on when Supreme Court justices should recuse themselves. Republican Senators are also expected to fire two Evers’ appointees to the UW System Board of Regents today, Dana Wachs and John Miller.

Chippewa tribal walleye spearing underway (UNDATED)

Chippewa spearfishing is underway on northern Wisconsin lakes. Jonathan Gilbert with the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission says they’ll keep watch on the number of walleye being harvested. The Department of Natural Resources will take the number of walleye harvested into account when determining annual bag limits for anglers. Gilbert says the days of widespread protests over spearing are over, but they’re still asking for some space to work. Treaties with the federal government allow tribal members to take walleyes ahead of the regular hook and line season.

Suspect in custody in death of child in Rock Co. (JANESVILLE)

A suspect is in custody in relation to the weekend death of a missing eight year old in south central Wisconsin. Rock County Sheriff’s say deputies were sent to a home in the town of Fulton just after 6:00 Saturday evening in reference to a missing eight-year-old. Sheriff officials say within a matter of hours, the child was found deceased inside the home. The person who was taken into custody Saturday has been charged and is expected to appear in court Tuesday. No information was given on the suspect or the deceased child, and the investigation is ongoing.