Wisconsin News Summary 3-11-24

Clark Co crash kills nine (NEILSVILLE)

A crash last week in central Wisconsin is among the deadliest in state history. Eight people in a van and the driver of a semi truck were killed in the Friday morning collision at a highway intersection in Clark County. While the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims, media reports and social media posts indicate some were members of an Amish community from Virginia. A two-year-old boy in the van was the sole survivor. Nine people were also killed in a collision in Manitowoc County in 1937. The state’s deadliest traffic incident remains a multi vehicle pileup on I-43 in October of 2002 in which 10 people died.

Officers cleared in Rothschild suicide (WAUSAU)

Police officers who responded to wellbeing check in the Village of Rothschild, which that ended in a suicide, have been cleared of any wrongdoing. Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon says the report indicates that officers played no role in the victim’s self-inflicted gunshot wound during the January 3rd incident. The situation does not constitute an officer-involved death. Police from multiple agencies were called to the apartment that day for a welfare check, which ended with the subject fleeing into a bathroom and producing a handgun. Officers attempted first aid at the scene, the victim was rushed to a local hospital where they died. Officers who responded to the incident were all wearing body cameras and none fired their weapons.

Senate may fire two Evers’ appointees on UW Regents (MADISON)

The state Senate is poised to fire two UW System Regents. The full Senate is on the floor for a final session day on Tuesday. A vote to reject Governor Tony Evers’ appointments of Dana Wachs and John Miller to the Board of Regents appears likely following a committee vote to do so last week. Wachs and Miller both voted twice against a deal struck between UW leadership and Republican legislative leaders. That agreement released state funding for building projects and employee pay raises, in exchange for restructuring campus diversity, equity and inclusion positions.

Recall Vos group submits signatures (MADISON)

A group attempting to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has turned in petitions with more than 10,000 signatures. They needed around 6800 valid signatures by today’s deadline to force a recall election. Recall organizer Matt Snorek did not address in a release what district boundaries were used when collecting signatures. Newly drawn legislative maps signed by Governor Tony Evers last month don’t take effect until the fall elections. The recall group plans to submit its petition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission today. Vos, who has called the recall effort a waste of time and money, will have 10 days after the signatures are submitted to challenge them.

Falcons return to Wisconsin power plants (MILWAUKEE)

It’s a sign of the return of spring as peregrine falcons return to Wisconsin. WE Energies spokesperson Alison Troui (True-ey) says four nesting pairs are residing at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service facilities. The falcons have been nesting at Wisconsin plants for over 30 years after being released in 1992. Troui says the falcons love living at the power plants, because they’re high up and near rivers and bodies of water, which replicates their natural habitat.

Biden to visit Wisconsin this week (UNDATED)

President Joe Biden will be in Milwaukee this week. The White House announced last week that President Biden will be making stops in Milwaukee and Saginaw, Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, but did not provide an itinerary. Biden is touring after his State of the Union Address last week where he promoted workforce investments in places like Wisconsin. The state is once again expected to have a close race in the 2024 presidential election.

Man charged in Elkhorn double homicide pleads not guilty (ELKHORN)

Thomas Routt, Jr., charged in the double homicide of an Elkhorn couple pleaded not guilty Friday to two charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Emerson and Gina Weingar were were killed in a February 1st shooting at the Sports Page Bar in Elkhorn where Gina Weingart worked as a bartender. Routt is also accused of stealing anywhere between $120 and $140 from the bar’s cash register that morning. Routt entered his plea despite a criminal complaint showing he confessed to police when he was arrested in February.

Eight-year-old found dead in Rock County home (JANESVILLE)

An 8-year-old child was found dead in a Rock County home Saturday evening. The sheriff’s office there said while they were investigating reports of a missing child, the found the youth’s body inside the home in the town of Fulton. A person of interest is in custody, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to public safety.