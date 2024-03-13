Wisconsin News Summary 3-13-24

Senate Republicans fire more Evers appointees (MADISON)

On their final session day, state Senate Republicans got busy firing more of Democratic Governor Tony Evers appointees. Eight in all, including UW System Regents Dana Wachs and John Miller. Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbien noted both opposed the controversial UW DEI deal demanded by Republicans. Also fired were Judicial Commission members Yulonda Anderson, Jane Foley, Janet Jenkins and Judy Ziewacz; Deferred Compensation Board member Terrance Craney; and Council on Domestic Abuse member Mildred Gonzales for a total of 21 since the Democratic governor took office. Between 1981 and 2018, the Senate rejected just five appointees.

Twenty-year-0ld relative arrested in death of Rock Co child (JANESVILLE)

An arrest in last weekend’s death of an eight-year-old in rural Rock County. Sheriff Curtis Fell at a Tuesday press conference said detectives arrested 20-year-old Davion Lathrop on charges of first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. These charges are in addition to the charges that he was initially taken into custody for which are child neglect, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lathrop is a relative of the victim. He was initially taken into custody on Saturday after the child’s body was found in a Town of Fulton home. Fell wouldn’t comment on the child’s manner of death or any potential motive. He did say there were no signs of sexual assault. Lathrop is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Wednesday. –

WEC staff finds Vos recall effort short on signatures (MADISON)

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won’t face a recall election – at least for now. Wisconsin Elections Commission staff said Tuesday that more than 9000 potentially valid signatures were collected in the effort by supporters of former President Donald Trump. But only 5900 were from the district that Vos was elected to serve, which is 945 short of what was needed. But it’s still not clear if those boundary lines should be used for the recall under the state’s new legislative maps. The commission voted on Tuesday to ask the state Supreme Court to clarify, and it will likely ultimately be up to the court to decide whether or not a recall election happens.

Biden to campaign in Milwaukee (MILWAUKEE)

President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee today (Wednesday). His visit comes a day after the Biden campaign opened 44 re-election offices in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee. Biden will arrive at Mitchell Airport in the afternoon and the White House said he would be participating in “political events.” The president will spend Wednesday in Milwaukee before heading to another battleground state, Michigan, on Thursday.

32 deaths in 282 ATV/UTV crashes in 2023 (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says 32 people died in ATV/UTV crashes in 2023. Warden Jacob Holtzclaw says people need to understand how their vehicles work before they get behind the controls. You should always wear a helmet, even if state law doesn’t require it in some cases. 95 percent of those who died in crashes weren’t wearing theirs.

Fire danger high across most of Wisconsin (UNDATED) Dry conditions and no snow across Wisconsin means the wild fire danger is increasing. Jolene Ackerman from the Department of Natural Resources says the most common start to those fires has been careless burning of yard waste. The D N R has handled 68 wildfires in the past week, and 212 this year. Burn permits are currently suspended in most parts of the state.