Wisconsin News Summary 3-14-23

Biden announces $36 million for street rebuild (MILWAUKEE)

On the campaign trail in Milwaukee, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced $36 million in federal funding to rebuild a stretch of 6th Street that connects the city’s north and south sides to downtown. Biden said the project will provide wider sidewalks, safer bike lanes and dedicated bus lanes and modern infrastructure to prevent sewage from flowing into the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan. He called the improvements life changing and a benefit the the city’s Black and Latino communities. Biden announced $3.3 billion in spending through the “reconnecting communities” initiative. He’s in Saginaw, Michigan today.

Ground Broken on new Dane County Jail (MADISON)

Groundbreaking took place Wednesday on Dane County’s long awaited and controversial jail project. It’s been some 20 years in the making. The new six-story, 825-bed tower is being built next to the main jail in the Public Safety Building in downtown Madison. Once completed, the old jail in the City-County Building and the south side work release Ferris Huber Center will both close. The most recent delay for the project came late last year, when the sole bidder came in over budget. Earlier this year, the county board did approve spending another nearly 28 million dollars to fill the gap and get this project moving forward.

Transgender sports ban bill will get Evers veto (MADISON)

A bill barring transgender athletes from female team sports in Wisconsin will be vetoed. The Republican authored measure passed the state Senate in a near party-line vote on its last session day Tuesday, with Republican Senator Joan Balweg joining all Democrats in voting against it. The bill would require separate K-12 men’s, women’s and co-ed teams and prohibit biologically male students from playing on any women’s team. Evers has already vetoed a Republican bill banning gender-affirming care for minors, and he quickly promised a veto of the sports bill as well.

Regents appoint new UW La Crosse Chancellor (La Crosse)

UW La Crosse has a new chancellor. The UW System Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved the appointment of James Beeby, following a recommendation made by a selection committee. Beeby is currently provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Keene State College in New Hampshire and will assume the La Crosse leadership post on July 1. Beeby’s hiring brings a close to an embarrassing chapter for the La Crosse campus and the UW System. Joe Gow was fired as chancellor in December, after the discovery that he and his wife publicly produced pornographic videos.

Family Dollar, Dollar Tree to close hundreds of locations (UNDATED)

Over 1000 Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores will be closing soon. The budget retail chain announced the closures on Wednesday. The company has been struggling in recent years due to inflation and an inability to properly manage stores. Many locations have seen widespread violence and theft, and a rat infestation at a warehouse forced the temporary closure of hundreds of stores. It’s unclear how many stores will close in Wisconsin.

Noah’s Ark needs to fill 500 staff positions this summer (WISCONSIN DELLS)

A major Wisconsin Dells attraction is trying to hire more summer help. Noah’s Ark is hosting a job fair this weekend to fill 500 summer jobs. The water park suffered from lack of staff during the pandemic as the State Department had trouble handling the international visas that operators of the park had relied on for years to fill staffing. The fair is at the park on Saturday March 16th.

ID theft complaints connected to effort to recall Vos (RACINE)

The Racine County district attorney’s office is investigating complaints of identity theft related to the effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. D A Patricia Hanson says her office has been getting numerous complaints from residents that their names appeared on the petitions to recall Vos without them signing papers. That recall effort is led by supporters of Donald Trump who are upset that Vos did not do enough to support the former President’s false claims of election fraud. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says the recall effort didn’t get enough signatures to recall Vos.