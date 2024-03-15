Wisconsin News Summary 3-15-24

City officials to consider using federal ARPA funds for security fencing around police department parking lot. (WAUSAU)

Following a disturbing incident in which a man confronted an officer and then cut his own neck, city officials in Wausau may use federal ARPA money to fence off the police department parking lot. Alder Lisa Rasmussen said it’s an issue of safety, for officers who may have disagreements with people. She said probably shouldn’t know what vehicles officers drive in their personal lives. The fencing could cost up to $210,000. The city’s economic development committee and others will consider the request next month.

Stubbs ‘appalled’ bill on missing & murdered Black women & girls not taken up. (MADISON)

Among the many bills not taken up by the Wisconsin Legislature this session – one creating a task force on missing and murdered African American women and girls. In a press release, bill author Representative Sheila Stubbs said she’s “appalled” that it failed to get a state Senate vote. The Madison Democrat testified at a recent Senate committee hearing where it received unanimous support. The bill was modeled on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force in the state Department of Justice. Stubbs promised to reintroduce the measure in the next session.

SCOWIS rules against Catholic Charities state unemployment tax exemption (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court issues a ruling with implications for religious organizations. In a 4-3 decision released Thursday, the court’s liberal majority ruled that the Catholic Charities Bureau is not exempt from paying into the state’s unemployment insurance system because its operations are not primarily religious. The justices found that Catholic Charities meet only one of the requirements to be exempt from the system. The court said Catholic Charities hadn’t shown how paying unemployment taxes would prevent it from fulfilling a religious function or engaging in any religious activities. An attorney for the Superior-based Catholic Charities Bureau said it plans to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. –