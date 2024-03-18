Wisconsin News Summary 3-18-24

Early absentee ballot processing one of many bills not passed by state Senate (MADISON)

A bill allowing early processing of absentee balloting was one of many that failed to pass the state Senate this session. The measure would have primarily benefited the state’s biggest city. Republicans have long liked to complain about the process in Milwaukee. Governor Tony Evers said it would have laid to rest a lot of false claims about late night drop of absentee ballots in Milwaukee, and called the Senate failure to pass it “ridiculous.” The bill passed the Assembly with bipartisan support, and Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu was a Senate co-sponsor. But on WISN’s “UpFront,” he said Milwaukee will need to try harder. He said other cities that use central count like Milwaukee does, hire enough employees to to get their ballots counted on time. The Senate adjourned last week without voting on more than 100 bills the Assembly passed.

Marathon County villages move towards merged police departments (ROTHSCHILD)

Elected officials in the Marathon County Villages of Weston and Rothschild will consider an agreement to merge the Everest Metro and Rothschild Police Departments. Rotschild Administrator Ryan VanDeWalle says there’s already a lot of cooperation, and the combined department would benefit both communities. The Weston Village Board will vote on the plan tonight, the Rothschild board later this month. VanDeWalle says the new Mountain Bay Metropolitan Police Department would employ about 40 sworn officers. No officers with either department would be “re-applying” for their jobs – and all would keep their current rank.

Crandon schools closed for furnace repairs (CRANDON)

Crandon schools will be closed the rest of the month because of damage to a furnace that injured dozens. WXPR reports a suspected carbon monoxide leak caused by that furnace sent 39 people to the hospital last week. The leak was found by hazmat teams from Wausau and Oneida County after students and staff started falling ill on Thursday. School officials say they want to be sure that the building is fully safe before allowing people back inside.

Fire danger remains high (UNDATED)

Fire danger remains high across Wisconsin. Burn bans are in effect across the state as continued dry conditions keep forests primed for wildfires. Some parts of the state haven’t seen any precipitation for a month. The Department of Natural Resources has responded to over 80 fires in the past week, and most of them have been started by people burning brush and yard waste.

One dead, one injured in Monroe County UTV crash (WELLS)

One person is dead and another injured in a UTV crash in Monroe County. Deputies say the crash happened early Sunday morning in the town of Wells. The driver of the UTV was on city streets when the vehicle overturned, ejecting a female passenger. Rescue crews were unable to revive her. The male driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.