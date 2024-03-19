Wisconsin News Summary 3-19-24

Documentary focuses on tribe’s pipeline fight (ODANAH)

A new documentary focuses on a northern Wisconsin tribe. “Bad River” opened in theaters nationwide last week. The film provides a look at the ongoing legal dispute between the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Enbridge, the Canadian firm which operates a pipeline that crosses the tribe’s reservation on the shores of Lake Superior. The tribe wants the aging Line 5 shut down and removed from its lands, citing the damage that could occur in the event of a leak. Enbridge is appealing a federal judge’s order for that to happen within the next three years.

Common Council will vote on “extraordinary event ordinance” (MILWAUKEE)

The Milwaukee Common Council will vote Tuesday on a new “extraordinary event ordinance” ahead of this summer’s Republican National Convention. Ahead of a Monday committee vote, Omar Flores with the local Coalition to March on the RNC raised concerns, including giving police oversight of the permit process. Alderman Bob Bauman said First Amendment rights won’t be curtailed. The ordinance creates a permit process for speaking and marching within a “security zone” when the RNC is held July 15-18 at Fiserv Forum. Bauman said it’s important to have the ordinance in place soon, to allow time for any legal challenges.

UW-Madison expert weighs in on potential TikTok ban (MADISON)

A potential federal ban on the social media app Tiktok could have farther ranging consequences than just removing the app from the US. UW-Madison cyber security strategist Dave Schroeder says other companies harvest the same sort of data that TikTok does. He says the bill could set up a national discussion on data privacy, even with US corporations. Proponents of the ban say that data is being sent to Chinese government officials, and that those same officials are using the app to push propaganda to its users in the US.

Trace of missing toddler found in Manitowoc County (TWO RIVERS)

Investigators in Manitowoc County say they’ve got their first trace of a missing toddler from Two Rivers. Two Rivers police say a blanket belonging to three-year-old Elijah Vue was found early in the search for the child. Police confirmed Monday that the blanket was found more than three miles away from where Elijah was reported missing on February 20th. No further information was released. The search for Elijah continues, and his mother and her boyfriend are facing child neglect charges in connection with his disappearance.