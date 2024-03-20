Wisconsin News Summary 3-20-24

Wisconsin pastor rescued from Haiti (RICE LAKE)

A Wisconsin pastor is among Americans rescued from Haiti. Reverend Steve Svensen of Providence Reformed Baptist Church in Rice Lake had been working with a non-profit in Port-au-Prince since late February. By last weekend, with gangs in control, he was running out of options. On Saturday, he and 13 others were airlifted off of a soccer field in a helicopter chartered by Florida congressman Cory Mills. Svensen is back in Wisconsin, and hopes other Caribbean nations can broker a deal to bring help to Haiti.

Eight lane I-94 project could face legal challenge (MILWAUKEE)

A project to widen a stretch of I-94 in Milwaukee could face a legal challenge. Last week the Federal Highway Administration approved Wisconsin DOT’s plan to expand the 3.5 mile corridor to eight lanes. Cassie Steiner is campaign coordinator for Sierra Club-Wisconsin She said, across the country, adding lanes has worsened congestion and added to air pollution and carbon emissions. Steiner says the DOT’s Final Environmental Impact Statement, which runs to thousands of pages, is still being analyzed. Opponents of the nearly $1.5 billion project want to see it kept to six lanes. They’re holding a press conference Wednesday morning.

Vos rips into recall organizers amid fraud allegations (MAISON)

There are problems for the recall effort against Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. And during a Tuesday WisPolitics luncheon in Madison, Vos was not holding back in his remarks about recall organizers, calling them “morons” and “stupid.” Vos’ comments come as the Racine County DA says her office is investigating complaints from people who say their signatures were forged on recall documents. Organizers submitted more than 10,000 signatures, but Elections Commision staff found they failed to get enough from the district Vos was elected to when the recall started.

Mayer won’t enter U.S. Senate race (FRANKLIN)

A Republican will not enter the race for U.S. Senate from Wisconsin. The decision by Franklin businessman Scott Mayer leaves Madison and California businessman Eric Hovde to face two lesser known candidates in the Republican primary. Mayer told WisPolitics he decided against running against Hovde to avoid a Republican primary that would damage their chances of beating Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin. Mayer expressed confidence that he would have beaten Hovde in the August primary and Baldwin in the November general election, but said he didn’t want to spend $20 million of his own money to do it.

Rittenhouse is on a college speaking tour. (UNDATED)

Kyle Rittenhouse is on a college speaking tour. Rittenhouse became a 2nd Amendment celebrity following his acquittal for fatally shooting two men in the August 2020 riots in Kenosha. The Illinois teen used an illegally obtained AR-15 to kill Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wound a third man during the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The conservative group Turning Point USA is sponsoring “The Rittenhouse Recap.” According to the group’s website, the now 21-year-old will speak about “the importance of the 2nd Amendment and the lies of BLM” – the Black Lives Matter movement. He’ll speak tonight at the University of Memphis, and has upcoming events at Western Kentucky and Kent State. Campus officials have released statements pointing out that they cannot cancel the events.

Madison Starbucks workers call for union vote (MADISON)

Employees at an east side Madison Starbucks are getting ready for a union vote. Barista Emily Eads says this has been a years-long effort. She wants her fellow employees to have better benefits and working conditions. Starbucks agreed last month to start paying out credit card tips to union stores, start offering more benefits, and to take part in full collective bargaining.