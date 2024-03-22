Wisconsin News Summary 3-22-24

Ex Giuliani associate claims Johnson spread disinformation on Bidens (WASHINGTON DC)

In Washington, the House impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden took an unexpected turn on Wednesday. Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, made some allegations against members of Congress, including U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. Parnas testified that he was told Johnson was “our guy in Congress,” and that the Wisconsin Republican would push disinformation regarding Biden and his son Hunter. Parnas was hired by Giuliani to find damaging information on the Bidens, in order to benefit then president Donald Trump. He told the panel that accusations of the elder Biden’s corruption were untrue. A Johnson spokeswoman called the claims by Parnas “baseless.”

Evers acts on elections bills (MADISON)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Thursday took action on elections bills. The governor signed into law a bill requiring that political ads on TV which use artificial intelligence come with a disclaimer. That AI bill received bipartisan support in the legislature, where proponents said a disclaimer is needed to help viewers understand what it is they’re seeing. The Democratic governor vetoed four Republican election related bills. One would have required post election audits, and Evers said existing audits already ensure that Wisconsin’s elections are fair and properly run. Another would have allowed election observers to be within three feet of election workers. Current law prohibits that. Evers also vetoed two bills dealing with absentee voting in Wisconsin nursing homes. Evers acted on more than 50 bills Thursday.

Evers signs bill to protect bank accounts of older adults (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers has signed a bill providing added security for the bank accounts of older Wisconsinites. The bill’s author is Green Bay area Republican state Representative John Macco. Mac co said the new law will allow bankers to contact family members or other listed contacts, if an older adult has account activity that’s out of the ordinary. Maaco said his mother and mother-in-law were victimized financially, and such safeguards are necessary for the state‘s growing number of baby boomers who may be potentially vulnerable.

Elijah Vue case: Vang in court Thursday, Katrina Bauer on Friday (MANITOWOC)

Adults connected to the case of missing three year-old Elijah Vue have additional court appearances. Jesse Vang, the man who was caring for Elijah Vue and reported the boy missing on February 20, was back in court on Thursday. Vang is charged with one count of being party to chronic neglect of a child. He’s not charged in connection to the three year olds disappearance. A Manitowoc County Judge set an April 4 date for a preliminary hearing in the case. Elijah’s mother Katrina Bauer returns to court today for her arraignment on similar child neglect charges. According to the criminal complaint, she had placed her son with Vang to teach him discipline.

Bond set for three accused in fatal beating (STEVENS POINT)

Bond is set for two of three young men accused in the fatal beating of a 61-year-old Stevens Point man Brandon Boehm and Arlin Sangster are facing one felony count for reckless homicide and being held on a 250-thousand-dollar cash bond. Investigators say they, along with Christian Emerson, beat Donald Mitchell in a Stevens Point parking lot one week ago then left him there. He died from his injuries at a Wausau hospital the next day. Emerson appeared in court earlier this week and posted a 50-thousand-dollar cash bond, but is due back in court on April 3rd alongside Boehm and Sangster. A fourth suspect, Daemon Kitzrow, has been cleared of any wrongdoing and will not be prosecuted. Investigators believe the trio may have been confronted by Mitchell as they were rummaging through his truck.

Rusk County set to close on purchase of Prevea Clinic (LADYSMITH)

A northern Wisconsin county is ready to by a health clinic that’s slated to close. The Rusk County Board of Supervisors voted on March 7 to pay $1.6 million for the Prevea Health primary clinic, with the contingency that the county could lease the building to a healthcare provider. The tentative closing date for the sale is April 19. The clinic in Ladysmith is set to close by April 21, along with 18 other locations including hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, as Prevea and Hospital Sisters Health System exit western Wisconsin.

Wisconsin unemployment down slightly in February (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s employment rates dropped slightly in February. New data from the US Labor Department shows Wisconsin’s unemployment rate ticked down point 2 percent to 3 percent, about a percentage point lower than the national average. The state gained jobs over the previous month, with 3,200 new jobs created between January and February. Wisconsin’s total employment is also higher than the national average.

New report shows home price inflation is pushing first-time buyers out of the market (MADISON)

A new report from The Wisconsin Policy Forum says local communities can help to lower home prices. Analyst Joe Peterangelo says first-time homeowners are being priced out of the market by inflation and local communities need to push back on opposition to low income housing. The report says the average cost of a home went up 51 percent between 2017 and 2022, while the average household income went up just 19 percent.