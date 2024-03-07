Wisconsin News Summary 3-7-23

Harris promotes apprenticeships in Madison (MADISON)

The vice-president promoted apprenticeships at a Madison visit on Wednesday. Kamala Harris was with apprentices at a construction site for Madison Metro. She announced that the Biden administration has issued an executive order that will direct federal agencies to explore what federal jobs can be filled by people trained in apprenticeship programs. Harris was joined by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su on a tour of the site that will charge and store 65 electric buses. The visit is the latest by administration officials in the critical state for Joe Biden’s re-election.

UW System projects will move ahead (MADISON)

A new engineering building in Madison and renovated dorms at UW-Whitewater are among components of a $700 million funding bill signed by Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday. Evers also signed a pair of bills that alter management of Wisconsin-Minnesota tuition reciprocity, sending more money directly to UW campuses. The bill signings are the final chapter in a diversity, equity and inclusion dispute between the UW System and Republican lawmakers. UW agreed to restructure DEI in order to fund the engineering building, employee pay raises and other priorities.

Appeals court sides with WMC in PFAS dispute with DNR (MADISON)

A legal win for Wisconsin’s biggest business group. In a 2-1 decision, a three judge state appeals court panel on Wednesday sided with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, in ruling that Department of Natural Resources policies regarding cleanup of PFAS chemicals cannot be enforced. That upheld a Waukesha County judge’s ruling from 2022. That judge said agency regulators must first list PFAS as hazardous substances through the state’s rulemaking process. Environmental groups said the ruling weakened the state’s “spills law” and hampered efforts to clean up the “forever chemicals.”

Wisconsin made passenger trains begin service (LAGOS, NIGERIA)

Wisconsin built passenger trains are finally in service – on another continent. As reported by Urban Milwaukee, two train sets built by the Spanish firm Talgo in Milwaukee more than a decade ago recently began carrying passengers in Lagos, Nigeria. The African nation purchased the trains in 2022 for use on a new commuter rail line. With an urban population of more than 21 million, it’s estimated the trains will carry 750,00 daily passengers on the 23-mile route. The trains were originally constructed for use on an Amtrak service extension from Milwaukee to Madison. Former Governor Scott Walker killed the project upon taking office in 2010. The resulting settlement with Talgo ended up costing state taxpayers $59 million dollars.

FTC wants to block grocery store merger (UNDATED)

Federal officials are trying to stop a grocery chain merger that will affect Wisconsinites. The Federal Trade Commission is suing to prevent a merger between the Kroger food chain which owns Pick n Save and Metro Market stores, and the Albertsons chain which owns Safeway and Jewel-Osco. The FTC says that merger would harm competition and drive up prices for consumers, because the combined company would own 5 thousand stores across the country.

Police officer accused of stealing money from arrested man (WEST ALLIS)

A Milwaukee area police officer is accused of stealing money from a man who was in custody. 42-year-old Paul Hartmann faces a Misconduct in Office charge. Prosecutors say the West Allis officer took an envelope containing over 800 dollars from the car of a man being arrested for marijuana possession. When the man was released from custody, he found the money missing and asked for it to be returned. Police had no record of money being confiscated, but Hartman turned it over when the man filed a complaint. Investigators say Hartmann also had several wallets from other cases.

City restarts late night food truck permits (MADISON)

Madison city leaders want to restart nighttime sales of food on State Street. Madison Magazine reports the Common Council approved a plan to allow five food trucks or stalls to operate until bars close on the 700 Block of State Street near Memorial Union. The city had previously shut down night vending, citing too many complaints. The program would restart on a limited basis in a space that can be more easily controlled.