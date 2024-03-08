Wisconsin News Summary 3-8-24

Attack on jail sergeant was targeted (MILWAUKEE)

More details in the stabbing of a Milwaukee County Jail officer. The 51-year-old sergeant was stabbed four times outside the jail on Tuesday morning. He also has a punctured lung. A recently released inmate is in custody in what the Sheriff’s Office calls a targeted attack. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports that the inmate filed a lawsuit against the jail in federal court just three weeks ago. He accuses the sergeant and other jail staff of violating his rights while he was an inmate last year. The document also includes a court ordered mental health evaluation of the man, who’s diagnosed with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders.

Federal DOJ investigation at state prison (WAUPUN)

More issues at Waupun Correctional Institution. A U.S. Department of Justice investigation has resulted in the suspension of nearly a dozen prison employees at the prison, following allegations of smuggling contraband including drugs and cell phones. A spokeswoman for Governor Tony Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Evers and the Department of Corrections requested the federal investigation last year after the discovery of prohibited items inside the prison. The paper reports that it’s unclear what jobs the employees on administrative leave held at the prison and whether criminal charges are being considered.

Dems want action to safeguard contraception access (MADISON)

At the Capitol, Democrats push for a bill to safeguard access to contraception. Senator Dianne Hesselbein wants it taken up on Tuesday, the last day of the legislative session. Following a Thursday press conference the lawmakers delivered more than 15,000 petition signatures to Republican leaders. Their Right to Contraception Act would guarantee access in state statute. Democrats argue that right is in jeopardy following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe versus Wade.

Mother of missing Two Rivers Toddler faces more charges (MANITOWOC)

The mother of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue from Two Rivers is facing additional child neglect charges. Katrina Baur made her initial appearance in Manitowoc County court Thursday where judge Robert Dewane denied her request for bond reduction. Prosecutors filed an additional neglect of a child charge and a chronic neglect of a child charge against Baur. In court, prosecutors say they have evidence that on Feb. 14, Baur left a six-year-old child unattended in a vehicle for about an hour in 27-30 degree weather, without the vehicle running. In addition, prosecutors say they have evidence that on Feb. 16, Baur left Vue unattended for at least an hour as she and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, traveled to other locations throughout Manitowoc, not seen with the child. –

MU Prof says Daylight Saving Time is doing more harm than good (MILWAUKEE)

A Marquette University professor says the hour we’re springing ahead for Daylight Saving Time is a major pain. Dr. Jennifer Evans says that loss of sleep and shift in body rhythms can be hazardous. Evans says there’s a correlation between an increase in car crashes, medical emergencies and workplace accidents. She says it’s like giving everyone in the country jet lag once a year.